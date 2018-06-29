St. Louis, MO (KTRS) The dangerous heat continues in the St. Louis area with thousands still without power following the powerful storms Thursday night.

St. Louis County has set up a 24 hour cooling center at the North County Recreation Complex at 2577 Redman Avenue (63136). It will remain operational around the clock as long as needed to provide relief from the heat.

“With the dangerous temperatures we are dealing with, it’s critical for anyone who does not have power or air conditioning to seek immediate relief,” County Executive Steve Stenger said. “Our shelter has a professional staff and is stocked with plenty of food and water. Also, St. Louis County Police will be providing transportation to the shelter for seniors living in the affected neighborhoods.

Information on other cooling centers is available through the United Way at 2-1-1.

Meanwhile, the Humane Society of Missouri has opened two cooling centers for pets and people.

Cooling stations will be open:

Friday, June 29 from 11am-6pm

Saturday, June 30 from 10am-5pm

Cooling station locations:

Humane Society of Missouri St. Louis City Headquarters

1201 Macklind Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110

Humane Society of Missouri Best Buddy Pet Center

11660 Administration Dr., Maryland Heights, MO 63146

People who are without air conditioning can spend the day at an HSMO cooling center with their dog, cat, or other pet. Pet owners must keep the pet contained or controlled at all times. An adult must be with the pet at all times. Pet owners should bring food and medicine required by the pet and themselves. The Humane Society will provide a cool room, water and rest room facilities.

Anyone who sees an animal in distress should call 9-1-1 or the Humane Society at 314-647-4400.

The National Weather Service has issued the heat warning through 10 p.m. Saturday.