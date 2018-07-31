St. Louis, MO (KTRS) July 31st, 1993 metro-link light rail system opened. 25 Years to the day later, Bi-State Development announces the grand opening of the Cortex District station.

Congressman Lacy Clay spoke at a dedication ceremony this morning, “You know this new Metrolink stop at Cortex and the first quarter-mile section of the Chouteau Greenway – these are two truly trans-formative projects that will project St. Louis into the future by connecting all kinds of people, from all walks of life, to exceptional job opportunities right here at Cortex.”

The Cortex station is the first new Metrolink station to be built in more than a decade. The project cost $15 million. About ten million of that came from federal funding, with the remainder coming from Cortex partners.