FARMINGTON, MO (KTRS) St. Francois County authorities say the Farmington couple charged with keeping four children behind plywood in makeshift rooms had ordered prison clothing for the kids. Police in Farmington had answered a call to a child abuse hotline at a home and found four children, aged 6 to 12, apparently being kept with no access to water or toilets. Two adults … Daryl Justen Head and Laura Elizabeth Cheatham, both 38 … are each charged with five counts of endangering the welfare of a child and three counts of kidnapping.

Investigators say Cheatham was a former Missouri Corrections employee and had ordered four kids size prison inmate uniforms. They say Cheatham said when she placed the order that they were for her kids.