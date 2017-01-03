Couple dead after murder-suicide on New Year’s Eve

(KTRS) – A husband and wife are dead after a murder-suicide in south St. Louis. Police say the man shot his wife and the took his own life on New Year’s Eve afternoon. The couple has been identified as Stacey and James Aubuchon. Police have not shared a possible motive for the shooting and suicide.

