Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Mailing List ButtonSign up for our Mailing List!

Home of the Tigers Banner

You are here: Home \ Local \ Couple dead after murder-suicide on New Year’s Eve

Couple dead after murder-suicide on New Year’s Eve

Local

Couple dead after murder-suicide on New Year’s Eve

(KTRS) – A husband and wife are dead after a murder-suicide in south St. Louis. Police say the man shot his wife and the took his own life on New Year’s Eve afternoon. The couple has been identified as Stacey and James Aubuchon. Police have not shared a possible motive for the shooting and suicide.

Written by:
2017/01/03 1:22 PM
Couple dead after murder-suicide on New Year’s Eve

(KTRS) – A husband and wife are dead after a murder-suicide in south St. Louis.

Police say the man shot his wife and the took his own life on New Year’s Eve afternoon. The couple has been identified as Stacey and James Aubuchon.

Police have not shared a possible motive for the shooting and suicide.

Tagged: ,
Share:
  • googleplus
  • linkedin
  • tumblr
  • rss
  • pinterest
  • mail

By Colin Jeffery

Related posts

Support KTRS Sponsors

KTRS On Facebook

KTRS On Twitter

Error, no group ID set! Check your syntax!