Local

Court Puts MLS Stadium Funding Plan, MetroLink Tax on April 4 Ballot

2017/02/09 4:39 PM

St. Louis voters now have two more ballot measures to decide this April: the half-cent sales tax for MetroLink expansion, neighborhood improvements and job training, and the funding plan for a major league soccer stadium downtown. It took a St. Louis circuit judge only minutes to decide to place the measures on the April 4 ballot. The St. Louis board of aldermen missed the first deadline to place them on the ballot.

City residents will decide whether $60 million in taxpayer money will go to fund the 200 million dollar stadium. Under the plan, approximately half of the $60 million will come from ticket tax revenues and other existing sources.

Also on that April ballot, voters will decide who succeeds Mayor Francis Slay as the city’s next mayor. A March 7 primary will determine that race from a pool of nearly a dozen candidates.

