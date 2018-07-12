St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Friends, family, and supporters gathered in silence to pay tribute to David Matthews outside 3 Monkey’s restaurant in Tower Grove. The 31-year-old was shot while delivering a pizza on July 4th. Friends and family quietly shared memories, tears, and hugs. Matthews worked at 3 Monkeys Restaurant before starting at Imo’s earlier this year. The Imo’s family has donated $10,000 – raising the total reward for information that leads to an arrest to $15,000. If you have any information, please contact CrimeStoppers.