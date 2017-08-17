Custody of Rally Cat Sparks Catfight between Cardinals and Feral Cat Outreach

ST. LOUIS (KTRS) Something of a catfight may be brewing between the St. Louis Cardinals and the St. Louis Feral Cat Outreach over future custody of Rally Cat, the feline that gained instant fame when he scampered onto the field at Busch Stadium during a ballgame.

Wednesday, the Cards’ communications vice president, Ron Watermon, issued a statement that said the outreach center had assured the team it will be returning Rally Cat to the Cards after a mandatory 10-day quarantine period. But today, the center posted on Twitter that such a deal was never made, that the Cards’ statement was totally false and that no decisions have been made regarding Rally Cat’s long-term placement. In fact, the Feral Cat Outreach Center accuses the Cards of bullying tactics in assuming the rally cat would be given to the Cardinals, though it says it welcomes the chance to meet with the team to discuss the situation.