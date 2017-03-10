CWE Shooting Leaves One Dead, Another Hospitalized

St. Louis, MO (KTRS) One man is dead and another is hospitalized following a shooting in the Central West End.

Police say the victims were gunned down early Thursday night at the intersection of Goodfellow and Delmar. There’s no word on the condition of the surviving victim.

There’s also no word on a motive or of any arrests. The identity of the deceased victim hasn’t been released.

This brings the St. Louis murder count to at least 32 since the start of the year.