Dana Gould Talked About His Upcoming Performances At The Helium Comedy Club

News from Carney

Dana Gould will be performing this weekend on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Helium Comedy Club. Dana joined John Carney to talk about his upcoming performance and his career which includes writing for The Simpsons, an appearance on The King of Queens and an extensive stand up comedy career.  

2017/03/22 2:31 PM

Comedian Dana Gould performing live 2012 photographed by Mike Carano

 

By Brady Hempen

