St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Dangerous heat is in the forecast.

An excessive heat warning has been issued for the St. Louis area from noon Friday until 8 p.m. Monday. The National Weather Service is calling for temperatures to reach into at least into the upper 90’s with heat index values to up to 107.

This has health officials warning the public to stay in air conditioning as much as possible and to check on the elderly. Those in need of a cooling center should called the United Way at 2-1-1.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services recommends the following tips:

Eat light, well-balanced meals at regular intervals. Avoid using salt tablets unless directed to do so by a physician.

Drink plenty of water. Individuals with epilepsy or heart, kidney, or liver disease, who are on fluid-restricted diets, or who have problems with fluid retention should consult a doctor before increasing liquid intake.

Limit intake of alcoholic beverages.

Dress in loose-fitting, lightweight, and light-colored clothes that cover as much skin as possible.

Protect your face and head by wearing a wide-brimmed hat. Wear sunscreen.

Check on family, friends, and neighbors who do not have air conditioning and who spend much of their time alone.

Never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles.

Avoid strenuous work during the warmest part of the day; use the buddy system when working in extreme heat; and take frequent breaks.

It’s also advised to bring pets indoors. Anyone who sees an animal in distress should call 9-1-1 immediately or the Humane Society of Missouri at 314-647-4400.