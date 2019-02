Clayton, MO (KTRS) Testimony continues today in day three of the murder trial for Trenton Forster.

Tuesday’s testimony was emotional for the family of Officer Blake Snyder as autopsy photos were shown in the courtroom. Members of Snyder’s family cried and hugged one another during this testimony.

Forster is charged in the 2016 shooting death of Snyder. The trial is expected to last through Friday.