Tuesday was the second day of the trial of 20-year old Trenton Forster, who is accused of killing St. Louis County Police Officer Blake Snyder. The prosecution presented physical evidence to bolster its case against Forster, including an AK-47 found in his vehicle. The St. Louis County Coroner and a crime scene detective took the stand Tuesday and presented details on Snyder’s death. The cause of death was given as a single gunshot to the chin which ricocheted to the neck.

The trial is expected to last through Friday.