Festus, MO (KTRS) A deadly plane crash in Festus is being investigated.

Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak has confirmed two people on board the Cessna that crashed near Festus Memorial Airport were killed. Police say the pilot reported electrical issues around midnight. Emergency personnel began a search for the plane around 2 a.m. Friday.

The wreckage was found around 7:40 a.m. The plane was coming from New York.

The names of the victims haven’t been released.