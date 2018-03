St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Police are investigating after a decomposed body was found in a vacant home in north St. Louis.

Investigators say the discovery was made late Thursday afternoon in the 4200 block of San Francisco. There’s no word on the victim’s identity or a cause of death.

Anyone with any information should call St. Louis Police or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).