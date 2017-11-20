Ballwin, MO (KTRS) It’s a new chapter for former Ballwin Police Officer Mike Flamion and his wife Sarah.

On Tuesday, the couple moved into their new specially adapted smart home in Ballwin, courtesy of the Gary Sinise Foundation. The home is designed to offer more independence to Mike Flamion, who was left paralyzed after being shot during a traffic stop.

A dedication ceremony was held to mark this major turning point for the Flamions. Hundreds turned out for the event, not only to celebrate the couple’s new home, but also to offer continued support.

“I can’t thank all of the donors enough and everybody that had some part to do with this. From the bottom of my heart, thank you guys. Thanks for giving me a little bit more of my life back.” Mike Flamion said during the ceremony.

Ballwin Police Chief Kevin Scott was also in attendance. Scott commended the community and fellow officers for rallying around the Flamions during these difficult times. He also expressed his gratitude to Mike Flamion.

“I want you to realize something Mike. You now represent something much larger than Mike Flamion. You are the very essence of good. You shed your blood for your fellow man. You served and continue to serve in noble fashion with unbelievable class and you are without question, the bravest man I’ve ever met.” Scott said to Flamion.

Many of the features of the 3,000 square foot home are operated with an iPad. Officer Flamion can use voice commands to turn activated lights, adjust thermostats, change channels on the television, and open doors.

Moving into their new home just before Thanksgiving has the Flamions even more thankful, “I still can’t believe it’s our house. It’s absolutely beautiful. We’re thankful and giving thanks that everybody could be here and be a part of this.”

Due to the move, the Flamions will not be hosting a Thanksgiving Dinner in their new home this year.

“We just felt like it was too soon with all of our boxes scattered everywhere, but we’ll be doing Christmas. We’ll have all of our family over for Christmas.” Sarah Flamion explained.

This is the first smart-home that the Gary Sinise Foundation built for a first responder.

The foundation also announced that it will build another smart home in Wildwood for double amputee veteran Army Sergeant LaGrand Strickland. Strickland lost both of his legs in Afghanistan. He was in attendance for Tuesday’s ceremony.