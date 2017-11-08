ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Attorneys for a St. Charles County woman accused of fatally shooting a man to shift attention away from herself in another murder case are seeking a delay her first-degree murder trial.

Pamela Hupp is scheduled for trial in April. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that her lawyers say prosecutors have not turned over all evidence.

Prosecutors say Hupp killed 33-year-old Louis Gumpenberger at her O’Fallon home in 2016. She’s accused of planting evidence to make it appear Gumpenberger was trying to kidnap her and recover $150,000 in insurance money she received after her friend, Betsy Faria, was killed in 2011.

Russell Faria was convicted of killing his wife but acquitted in a retrial. He and his lawyers claim Hupp is a suspect in Betsy Faria’s death. Hupp hasn’t been charged in that crime.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com