ST. LOUIS (KTRS) St. Louis-based Build-A-Bear has pulled the plug on a promotion it scheduled for today (July 12, 2018) called Pay Your Age. In the promotion, customers would be able to buy one of Build-A-Bear’s stuffed pets for their age … children included. No age identification was required.

But the promotion exceeded the company’s expectations … long lines were reported at the Galleria workshop … and it canceled the promotion in the US and Canada within a few hours of stores’ opening today. In a statement on its website and on Facebook, Build-A-Bear cited crowd and security concerns as reasons for the cancellation of Pay Your Age. The company also states, “We are working to address the situation. We will reach out directly to our valued Guests as soon as possible.”