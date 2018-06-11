St. Louis, MO (KTRS) The North Korean Summit between President Trump and Kim Jong Un is scheduled for 8 o’clock Monday evening (local time.) Opinions vary as to what the outcome of tonight’s meeting will be. On one side, C.V.I.D. – or Complete Verifiable Irreversible Denuclearization. On the other extreme – a mere photo op for Kim Jong Un’s propaganda machine.

Senator Claire McCaskill stated, “I am not optimistic, that a guy who is willing to kill his family to stay in power, is going to give up nuclear weapons.”

While Senator McCaskill has her doubts, Representative Lacy Clay seems more optimistic: “I think that this will be the initial meeting with Kim Jong Un, and Trump. So, we will see.”