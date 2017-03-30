Dena Blizzard Talks About Her One-Woman Show at West Port PlayHouse

Dena Blizzard, most famous for her viral video Chardonnay Go, joined Jon Grayson to talk about her up coming performance at West Port PlayHouse. Dena’s one-woman show is called “One Funny Mother.” You can get ticket at the PlayHouse or at MetroTix.

