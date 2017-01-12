Dine Out For Matt Crosby Being Held Today

St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Dozens of area restaurants are participating in a fundraiser for a former Rock Hill police officer who was injured in the line of duty. Dine Out For Matt Crosby is being held today where, participating restaurants will donate a portion of its proceeds to help the officer who was left paralyzed […]

Participating Restaurants:

Racanellis New York Pizzeria, Webster Groves 10% all day

Sushi Station, Webster Groves 20% all day- Dine in and carry out

Llywelyn’s Pub, Webster Groves 20% all day

Fredddies Market, Webster Groves 10% all day- all sales

Lubeley’s Bakery and Deli 10% all day

FroYo, Webster Groves 10% all day

HWY 61 Road House, Webster Groves 10% 4pm-close

Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches, Webster Groves 10% all day

Yolklore, Webster Groves 10% all day

Trainwreck Saloon, Rock Hill 10% all day

Slider House, Rock Hill 20% PLUS a $2,500 donation all day

Papa Murphy’s Take ‘N Bake Pizza, Rock Hill 10% all day

St. Louis Wing Company, Rock Hill 10% 5-9 pm

Hacienda, Rock Hill 10% 4-9 pm

El Indio, Rock Hill 10% all day

Katie’s Pizza, Rock Hill 20% all day

Breadsmith, Warson Woods 50% all day

J Greene’s Pub, Warson Woods 10% all day

Cousin Hugos, Maplewood at least 10%, likely more, depending upon sales that day all day

The Post Sports Bar & Grill, Maplewood 10% lunch hours, (11 a.m-2 p.m.)

Boogaloo, Cubano . Creole.Caribe, Maplewood 10% all day

Kirkwood Station Brewing Co, Kirkwood 10% all day

Oberweis Ice Cream and Dairy Store, Kirkwood 10% all day

The Wood Cask, Kirkwood 10% 3 pm- close

Kirkwood Brewhouse, Kirkwood 10% all day

Texas Roadhouse, Kirkwood 10% 4-10 pm

Three Kings Public House, Des Peres 10% all day

Which Wich Superior Sandwiches, Des Peres 20% 4 pm-close

Byrd & Barrel Gourmet Chicken Fast, Jefferson Ave, St. louis 10% all day

Firehouse Bar & Grill, Mehlville 10% all day

Parrot’s bar & Grill, St. Peters 20% 3pm-close

Shamrocks Pub N Grill, St. Peters 10% all day

Gettemeiers, St Peters 10% all day

Frank & Helen’s Pizzeria, University City 20% all day

Blue Sky, Brentwood 10% all day

Barrister’s, Clayton 10% all day

Cannolis, Florissant 10% all day

Hendels, Florissant 10% all day

Gettemeiers, Florissant 10% all day

Houlihan’s Creve Coeur 10% all day

Blue Sky, O’Fallon 10% all day

The Post Sports Bar & Grill, Creve Coeur 10% lunch hours, (11 a.m-2 p.m.)

Shawnee Bluff Winery, Lake Ozark, Mo. 20% all day

More information: http://www.dineoutmattcrosby.com/