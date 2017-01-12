Dine Out For Matt Crosby Being Held Today

St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Dozens of area restaurants are participating in a fundraiser for a former Rock Hill police officer who was injured in the line of duty. Dine Out For Matt Crosby is being held today where, participating restaurants will donate a portion of its proceeds to help the officer who was left paralyzed […]
St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Dozens of area restaurants are participating in a fundraiser for a former Rock Hill police officer who was injured in the line of duty.
Dine Out For Matt Crosby is being held today where, participating restaurants will donate a portion of its proceeds to help the officer who was left paralyzed after being shot while responding to a domestic disturbance call in 2010.
Participating Restaurants:
Racanellis New York Pizzeria, Webster Groves 10% all day
Sushi Station, Webster Groves 20% all day- Dine in and carry out
Llywelyn’s Pub, Webster Groves 20% all day
Fredddies Market, Webster Groves 10% all day- all sales
Lubeley’s Bakery and Deli 10% all day
FroYo, Webster Groves 10% all day
HWY 61 Road House, Webster Groves 10% 4pm-close
Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches, Webster Groves 10% all day
Yolklore, Webster Groves 10% all day
Trainwreck Saloon, Rock Hill 10% all day
Slider House, Rock Hill 20% PLUS a $2,500 donation all day
Papa Murphy’s Take ‘N Bake Pizza, Rock Hill 10% all day
St. Louis Wing Company, Rock Hill 10% 5-9 pm
Hacienda, Rock Hill 10% 4-9 pm
El Indio, Rock Hill 10% all day
Katie’s Pizza, Rock Hill 20% all day
Breadsmith, Warson Woods 50% all day
J Greene’s Pub, Warson Woods 10% all day
Cousin Hugos, Maplewood at least 10%, likely more, depending upon sales that day all day
The Post Sports Bar & Grill, Maplewood 10% lunch hours, (11 a.m-2 p.m.)
Boogaloo, Cubano . Creole.Caribe, Maplewood 10% all day
Kirkwood Station Brewing Co, Kirkwood 10% all day
Oberweis Ice Cream and Dairy Store, Kirkwood 10% all day
The Wood Cask, Kirkwood 10% 3 pm- close
Kirkwood Brewhouse, Kirkwood 10% all day
Texas Roadhouse, Kirkwood 10% 4-10 pm
Three Kings Public House, Des Peres 10% all day
Which Wich Superior Sandwiches, Des Peres 20% 4 pm-close
Byrd & Barrel Gourmet Chicken Fast, Jefferson Ave, St. louis 10% all day
Firehouse Bar & Grill, Mehlville 10% all day
Parrot’s bar & Grill, St. Peters 20% 3pm-close
Shamrocks Pub N Grill, St. Peters 10% all day
Gettemeiers, St Peters 10% all day
Frank & Helen’s Pizzeria, University City 20% all day
Blue Sky, Brentwood 10% all day
Barrister’s, Clayton 10% all day
Cannolis, Florissant 10% all day
Hendels, Florissant 10% all day
Gettemeiers, Florissant 10% all day
Houlihan’s Creve Coeur 10% all day
Blue Sky, O’Fallon 10% all day
The Post Sports Bar & Grill, Creve Coeur 10% lunch hours, (11 a.m-2 p.m.)
Shawnee Bluff Winery, Lake Ozark, Mo. 20% all day
More information: http://www.dineoutmattcrosby.com/
