A rapist and serial killer’s DNA has linked four different crime scenes in three different states, including a double murder in Missouri 20 years ago. Brian Hauswirth of Missourinet is reporting the Missouri Highway Patrol is holding a press conference today to talk about resolution of the Missouri murders. Sherri Scherer and her 12-year-old daughter, Megan, were killed in their home back in 1998. The serial killer would lure his way into the victim’s homes to rape and kill. The crimes were in Missouri, Tennessee, and South Carolina. The suspect’s name, who is reportedly deceased, has not been released.