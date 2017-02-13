Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Mailing List ButtonSign up for our Mailing List!

Home of the Tigers Banner

You are here: Home \ Local \ Domestic Issue Leads To Double Shooting In Shrewsbury

Domestic Issue Leads To Double Shooting In Shrewsbury

Local

Domestic Issue Leads To Double Shooting In Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury, MO  (KTRS)  A double shooting in Shrewsbury is being investigated. Police say officers responded to a home in the 7800 block of Cardinal Ridge Court around 7 a.m. Monday. The “St. Louis Post Dispatch’ reports that the shooting stemmed from a domestic situation. There’s no word on the condition of either of the victims. […]

Written by:
2017/02/13 9:34 AM
Domestic Issue Leads To Double Shooting In Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury, MO  (KTRS)  A double shooting in Shrewsbury is being investigated.

Police say officers responded to a home in the 7800 block of Cardinal Ridge Court around 7 a.m. Monday. The “St. Louis Post Dispatch’ reports that the shooting stemmed from a domestic situation.

There’s no word on the condition of either of the victims. No names have been released.

Tagged: , , ,
Share:
  • googleplus
  • linkedin
  • tumblr
  • rss
  • pinterest
  • mail

By News

Related posts

Support KTRS Sponsors

KTRS On Facebook

KTRS On Twitter

Error, no group ID set! Check your syntax!