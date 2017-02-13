Domestic Issue Leads To Double Shooting In Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury, MO (KTRS) A double shooting in Shrewsbury is being investigated. Police say officers responded to a home in the 7800 block of Cardinal Ridge Court around 7 a.m. Monday. The “St. Louis Post Dispatch’ reports that the shooting stemmed from a domestic situation. There’s no word on the condition of either of the victims. […]

