Berkeley, MO (KTRS) A double homicide in Berkeley is being investigated.

Police say two men were gunned down at just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 8300 block of Graybirch Drive. The victims were taken to area hospitals, where both were pronounced deceased shortly thereafter.

The names of the victim’s hasn’t been released. No arrests have been made.

If you have any information you’re asked to call St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).