Bellefontaine Neighbors, MO (KTRS) The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating a double homicide in Bellefontaine Neighbors. Just after 8:30 AM Sunday, the Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Department responded to a reported homicide in the 1100 block of Oran. Upon arrival, they found two deceased individuals – a 40-year-old male and a 33-year old female. At approximately 9:30, the Major Case Squad was activated.

The victims’ identities’ have not yet been released. If you have any information, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477.)