St. Louis, MO (KTRS) – A man is dead following a double shooting in North City.

Just after 4 o’clock yesterday afternoon, two individuals began shooting at each other in the Walnut Park West neighborhood near the intersection of Goodfellow and Sherry. A bystander was hit, and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. A second person died at the scene. It is not clear if he was involved in the shooting, or was also a bystander.

If you have any information, please contact CrimeStoppers.