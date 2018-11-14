St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Dozens of schools, businesses, and organizations have cancellations ahead of the impending winter storm.

School Closings

Apprende High School | Snow Schedule

Apprende Private School | Snow Schedule

Christ the King | CLOSED

Jefferson College | Open at 10 am

Mineral Area College | No PM Classes

Our Lady of the Pillar School | CLOSED THURSDAY

Principia College | CLOSED

Principia School | CLOSED

Rome School Dist. 2 | CLOSED THURSDAY

Southside Christian Academy | No AM Classes

Business Closings

Alexandra Ballet | CLOSED

Dynamic Edge Dance Center | CLOSING AT 7:00 PM

Gerald Senior Center | CLOSED THURSDAY

Human Service Center – Red Bud | No Bus Service

Knights of Columbus High Ridge | No PM Activities

Moolah Shriner’s Bingo at VFW Post 3944 | CANCELLED THURSDAY

Moolah Temple Guides Bingo | CLOSED

Normandy City Hall | CLOSED THURSDAY

North Co. Meals on Wheels | CLOSED

OVCS Inc. Transportation | CLOSED THURSDAY

Rapid EMT Academy | Snow Schedule

South County Senior Center | CLOSED THURSDAY

St. Charles Co Conservation Meeting | CANCELLED THURSDAY

Church Closings

All Nations Christian Church | No Bible Study

Bethel Baptist in Lonedell | CLOSED

Blessed Hope Bible Church | CLOSED

Christian Fellowship Assembly High Ridge | No PM Services

Faith Community House Springs | CLOSED

First Baptist Herculaneum Pevely | CLOSED

First Baptist in Desoto | No PM Activities

First Baptist in Potosi | No PM Activities

Friendship Missionary Baptist St. Clair | CLOSED

Garden Baptist Church | No PM Services

Living Water Pentecostal Church of God | CLOSED

Maplewood Baptist Church | NO PRAYER SERVICE

Morning Star Baptist Church Lovejoy | No PM Activities

New Testament Baptist Sullivan | No PM Services

Second New Mount Zion | Closed-NO BIBLE STDY