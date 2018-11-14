St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Dozens of schools, businesses, and organizations have cancellations ahead of the impending winter storm.
School Closings
Apprende High School | Snow Schedule
Apprende Private School | Snow Schedule
Christ the King | CLOSED
Jefferson College | Open at 10 am
Mineral Area College | No PM Classes
Our Lady of the Pillar School | CLOSED THURSDAY
Principia College | CLOSED
Principia School | CLOSED
Rome School Dist. 2 | CLOSED THURSDAY
Southside Christian Academy | No AM Classes
Business Closings
Alexandra Ballet | CLOSED
Dynamic Edge Dance Center | CLOSING AT 7:00 PM
Gerald Senior Center | CLOSED THURSDAY
Human Service Center – Red Bud | No Bus Service
Knights of Columbus High Ridge | No PM Activities
Moolah Shriner’s Bingo at VFW Post 3944 | CANCELLED THURSDAY
Moolah Temple Guides Bingo | CLOSED
Normandy City Hall | CLOSED THURSDAY
North Co. Meals on Wheels | CLOSED
OVCS Inc. Transportation | CLOSED THURSDAY
Rapid EMT Academy | Snow Schedule
South County Senior Center | CLOSED THURSDAY
St. Charles Co Conservation Meeting | CANCELLED THURSDAY
Church Closings
All Nations Christian Church | No Bible Study
Bethel Baptist in Lonedell | CLOSED
Blessed Hope Bible Church | CLOSED
Christian Fellowship Assembly High Ridge | No PM Services
Faith Community House Springs | CLOSED
First Baptist Herculaneum Pevely | CLOSED
First Baptist in Desoto | No PM Activities
First Baptist in Potosi | No PM Activities
Friendship Missionary Baptist St. Clair | CLOSED
Garden Baptist Church | No PM Services
Living Water Pentecostal Church of God | CLOSED
Maplewood Baptist Church | NO PRAYER SERVICE
Morning Star Baptist Church Lovejoy | No PM Activities
New Testament Baptist Sullivan | No PM Services
Second New Mount Zion | Closed-NO BIBLE STDY