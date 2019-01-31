St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Dozens of schools have canceled classes for Thursday, January 31st, due to the extreme weather.
SCHOOL CLOSINGS:
- Academy of St. Louis – Chesterfield | DELAYED 1 hour
- Affton School District | CLOSED
- Al Manara Academy | CLOSED
- Al Salam Day School | CLOSED
- Alton Catholic Children’s Home | CLOSED
- Arcadia Valley R 2 | CLOSED
- Arch Community School | CLOSED
- Autumn Hill State School | CLOSED
- Bayless Schools | CLOSED
- Belle Valley South School Dist. | CLOSED
- Belleview R 3 | CLOSED
- Belleville Dist. 118 | CLOSED
- Belleville THSD 201 | CLOSED
- Berean Christian School | CLOSED
- Boonslick State School | CLOSED
- Brentwood School District | DELAYED 1 1/2 hours
- Brooklyn – Lovejoy Dist. 188 | CLOSED
- Brussels School Dist. 42 | DELAYED 1 1/2 hours
- CAE Day Services | CLOSED
- CBC High School | CLOSED
- CCSI / Beck School of Nursing | CLOSED
- Cahokia Dist. 187 | CLOSED
- Calhoun Dist. 40 | DELAYED 2 hours
- Cardinal Ritter College Prep | CLOSED
- Carlinville Dist. 1 | CLOSED
- Carondelet Leadership Academy | CLOSED
- Carrollton CUSD 1 | DELAYED 2 hours
- Center for Autism Bldg. 1 & 2 | CLOSED
- Central R 3 Park Hills | CLOSED
- Central School Dist. 104 | CLOSED
- Chaminade College Prep. | DELAYED 1 1/4 hours
- Chester School Dist. 139 | CLOSED
- Children’s Ctr. at St. Andrews UMC | CLOSED
- ChrisMont RSSP Nokomis | CLOSED
- Christ Community Lutheran | CLOSED
- Christ Our Savior Lutheran High School | CLOSED
- Christian Academy of St. Louis | CLOSED
- Christian Outreach School | CLOSED
- Clayton School District | Snow Schedule
- Coeur Academy | DELAYED 1 hour
- Columbia Community Dist. 4 | CLOSED
- Confluence Academy ALL Campuses | CLOSED
- Cornerstone Academy Nokomis | CLOSED
- Crawford Co. R 1 Bourbon | CLOSED
- Creative Touch Cosmetology School | CLOSED
- Crosspoint Christian School | CLOSED
- Crystal City Public Schools | CLOSED
- Daniel Matthew Ecclesiastical College | CLOSED
- Desoto School District | CLOSED
- Discovery School | CLOSED
- Duchesne High School | Snow Schedule
- Dunklin R 5 | CLOSED
- Dupo Dist. 196 | CLOSED
- EAGLE College Prep | CLOSED
- East Central College | Opening at 10:30 AM
- Edwardsville Dist. 7 | CLOSED
- Every Child’s Hope School | CLOSED
- FFC Academy | CLOSED
- Farmington R 7 Schools | CLOSED
- Ferguson – Florissant School Dist. | CLOSED
- Festus R 6 Schools | CLOSED
- First Baptist Academy O’Fallon IL | CLOSED
- First Baptist Christian Academy O’Fallon MO | CLOSED
- Fort Zumwalt School Dist. | CLOSED
- Fox C 6 Schools | CLOSED
- Francis Howell School Dist. | CLOSED
- Franklin County R 2 | CLOSED
- Fredericktown R 1 | CLOSED
- Freeburg Dist. 70 | CLOSED
- Freeburg H.S. Dist. 77 | CLOSED
- GED Mo Career Ctr. – SCC | No AM Classes
- Gasconade County R 2 | CLOSED
- Gateway Wheeler St. School | CLOSED
- Good Shepherd in Hillsboro | CLOSED
- Grand Center Arts Academy | CLOSED
- Grandview R 2 Schools | CLOSED
- Great Circle School | CLOSED
- Greenfield CUSD 10 | CLOSED
- Hancock Place Schools | CLOSED
- Hapkido USA Wentzville | Thursday No PM Classes
- Harmony Emge Dist. 175 | CLOSED
- Hazelwood School District | CLOSED
- Hermann Public Schools | CLOSED
- High Mount Dist. 116 | CLOSED
- Hillsboro R 3 Missouri | CLOSED
- Holy Cross Catholic School Cuba | CLOSED
- Holy Rosary Warrenton | CLOSED
- Immanuel Lutheran in Rosebud | CLOSED
- Immanuel Lutheran in Washington | CLOSED
- Iron County C 4 | CLOSED
- Jannah Institute | CLOSED
- Jefferson County R 7 | CLOSED
- Jennings School District | CLOSED
- Jersey Dist. 100 | CLOSED
- KIPP St. Louis | CLOSED
- Kingston K 14 | CLOSED
- Kirkwood School District | CLOSED
- Kirkwood United Methodist PreSchool | CLOSED
- La Salle Middle School | CLOSED
- Ladue Schools | DELAYED 1 1/4 hours
- Legacy Christian Academy Caseyville | CLOSED
- Liberty Christian Wright City | CLOSED
- Lift for Life Academy | CLOSED
- Lindbergh School District | CLOSED
- Living Water Academy | CLOSED
- Living Word Christian School | CLOSED
- Logan University | Snow Schedule
- Logos School | CLOSED
- Lonedell R 14 | CLOSED
- Lutheran H.S. – North | DELAYED 1 1/2 hours
- Lutheran HS in St. Charles Co. | Snow Schedule
- Mapaville State School No. 2 | CLOSED
- Maplewood Richmond Heights Schools | DELAYED 1 1/2 hours
- Mary Queen of Peace | CLOSED
- Mehlville School District | CLOSED
- Menta Academy – Belleville | CLOSED
- Menta Academy Cornerstone Taylorville | CLOSED
- Meramec Valley R 3 | CLOSED
- Millstadt School District 160 | CLOSED
- Mineral Area College | DELAYED 3 hours
- Nerinx Hall High School | CLOSED
- New Athens Dist. 60 | CLOSED
- New Day in Hillsboro | CLOSED
- New Haven School District | CLOSED
- Normandy School Collaborative | CLOSED
- North Greene Unit Dist. 3 | CLOSED
- North Side Community School | CLOSED
- North St. Francois Co. R 1 | CLOSED
- North Technical – SSD | CLOSED
- Northwest R 1 Schools | CLOSED
- Northwestern Dist. 2 | CLOSED
- Notre Dame High School | CLOSED
- O’Fallon IL Dist. 90 | CLOSED
- O’Fallon Twp. High School 203 | CLOSED
- Odin Public Schools | CLOSED
- Orchard Farm School District | CLOSED
- Our Lady Queen of Peace House Springs | CLOSED
- Our Lady in Festus | CLOSED
- Parkway Schools | CLOSED
- Pattonville School District | CLOSED
- Perry County Dist. 32 | CLOSED
- Pontiac – William Holiday | CLOSED
- Potosi R 3 School District | CLOSED
- Prairie Du Rocher Dist. 134 | CLOSED
- Premier Charter School | CLOSED
- ROE 40 ACE – Greene | CLOSED
- ROE 40 ACE – Jerseyville | CLOSED
- ROE 40 ACE – Macoupin | CLOSED
- ROE 50 Alternative Ed Center Safe School | CLOSED
- Red Bud Dist. 132 | CLOSED
- Richwoods R 7 | CLOSED
- Ritenour School District | CLOSED
- Riverview Gardens School District | CLOSED
- Rockwood School District | CLOSED
- SIUE East St. Louis Charter High School | CLOSED
- Signal Hill Dist. 181 | CLOSED
- Smithton School Dist. 130 | CLOSED
- South City Catholic Academy | DELAYED 2 hours
- South Technical – SSD | CLOSED
- Sparta Dist. 140 | CLOSED
- Special School Dist. Schools | CLOSED
- Spring Bluff R 15 | CLOSED
- St. Agatha’s in New Athens | CLOSED
- St. Agnes School | CLOSED
- St. Anthony School Sullivan | CLOSED
- St. Charles City Schools | CLOSED
- St. Clair R 13 | CLOSED
- St. Dominic High School | DELAYED 1 1/2 hours
- St. Francis Borgia Elementary | CLOSED
- St. Francis Borgia High School | CLOSED
- St. Francis of Assisi School | DELAYED 1 1/2 hours
- St. Gertrude School – Krakow | CLOSED
- St. Ignatius of Loyola | CLOSED
- St. James Catholic – Millstadt | CLOSED
- St. Joachim School Old Mines | CLOSED
- St. John Baptist in Villa Ridge | CLOSED
- St. John the Baptist in Smithton | CLOSED
- St. Joseph Catholic School Farmington | CLOSED
- St. Joseph School Imperial | DELAYED 90 MINUTES
- St. Louis Christian Academy | CLOSED
- St. Louis City Public Schools | CLOSED
- St. Louis College Prep | CLOSED
- St.Louis Language Immersion School | CLOSED
- St. Louis Priory School | CLOSED
- St. Louis University High School | DELAYED 1 hour
- St. Margaret Mary Alacoque School | DELAYED 1 1/2 hours
- St. Mark’s Lutheran School Eureka | CLOSED
- St. Mary’s High School | Snow Schedule
- St. Mary School in Brussels | DELAYED 10 am start
- St. Paul Lutheran School Farmington | CLOSED
- St. Peter in Prairietown | CLOSED
- St. Rose of Lima School | CLOSED
- St. Teresa School in Belleville | CLOSED
- St. Vincent School – Dutzow | CLOSED
- Ste. Genevieve Co. R 2 | CLOSED
- Ste. Genevieve Head Start | CLOSED
- Steelville MO R 3 | CLOSED
- Storman Academy | CLOSED
- Strain Japan R 16 | CLOSED
- Sullivan School District | CLOSED
- Sunrise R 9 | CLOSED
- The Biome School | CLOSED
- The Collaborative School | CLOSED
- The Lead School | CLOSED
- Tower Grove Christian School | CLOSED
- Trinity Christian Academy Wentzville | DELAYED 1 1/2 hours
- Trinity Lutheran School Edwardsville | CLOSED
- True Vine Christian Ctr Shiloh | CLOSED
- Union R 11 Schools | CLOSED
- University City School District | CLOSED
- Ursuline Academy | CLOSED
- Valley Park School Dist. | CLOSED
- Valley R 6 | CLOSED
- Valmeyer CUSD #3 | CLOSED
- Victory Christian Academy in Arnold | CLOSED
- Visitation Academy | CLOSED
- Warren County R 3 | CLOSED
- Warrenton GED Classes | CLOSED
- Washington Co. Handicapped Center | CLOSED
- Washington Public Schools | CLOSED
- Waterloo School Dist. 5 | CLOSED
- Webster Groves School Dist. | CLOSED
- Wentzville GED Classes | No PM Classes
- Wentzville R 4 Schools | CLOSED
- West St. Francois County | CLOSED
- Whiteside District 115 | CLOSED
- Whitfield School | DELAYED 1 hour
- Windsor C 1 | CLOSED
- Wolf Branch District 113 | CLOSED
- Wright City R 2 | CLOSED
- Yeshivat Kadimah High School | DELAYED 1 1/4 hours
- Zion Lutheran School Belleville | CLOSED