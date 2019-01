St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Dozens of schools are closed or being dismissed early in response to the major winter storm.

School Closings Last Updated: 01/11/2019 08:22am ASA Christian Academy | Early Dismissal

Alton School Dist. 11 | CLOSING AT 8:00 PM

Apprende High School | CLOSING AT 12:00 PM

Apprende Private School | CLOSING AT 12:00 PM

Arcadia Valley R 2 | CLOSED

Ascension School in Chesterfield | CLOSING AT 1:00 PM

Autumn Hill State School | CLOSED

B.W. Robinson State School | CLOSED

Bismarck R 5 Schools | CLOSED

Brentwood School District | CLOSING AT 1:00 PM

CBC High School | CLOSING AT 1240pm

Cardinal Ritter College Prep | CLOSING AT 1:30 PM

Center for Autism Bldg. 1 & 2 | CLOSING AT 12:00PM

Centerville R 1 Schools | CLOSED

Central R 3 Park Hills | CLOSED

Children’s Ctr. at St. Andrews UMC | CLOSING AT 1:00 PM

Christian Academy of St. Louis | Closing at Noon

Christian Outreach School | CLOSING AT 12:00 PM

Clayton School District | No PM Activities

Confluence Academy ALL Campuses | Early Dismissal

Crawford Co. R 1 Bourbon | CLOSED

Crawford Co. R 2 Cuba | CLOSED

Crosspoint Christian School | CLOSED

Daniel Matthew Ecclesiastical College | CLOSED

Dent – Phelps R-3 | CLOSED

Early Childhood Prep School | CLOSING AT 2:00 PM

East St. Louis District 189 | No PM Activities

Farmington R 7 Schools | CLOSED

Ferguson – Florissant School Dist. | 2 Hour Early Release

Festus R 6 Schools | Early Dismissal

First Baptist Christian Academy O’Fallon MO | CLOSING AT 1:00 PM

Fort Zumwalt School Dist. | Early Dismissal

Fox C 6 Schools | Early Dismissal

Francis Howell School Dist. | 2 hour Early Dismissal FRIDAY

Franklin County R 2 | CLOSED

Fredericktown R 1 | CLOSED

Gasconade County R 2 | CLOSED

Gateway Wheeler St. School | CLOSED

Good Shepherd in Hillsboro | CLOSING AT 12:30 PM

Grand Center Arts Academy | Early Dismissal

Hapkido USA Wentzville | No PM Friday Classes

Hazelwood School District | 2-Hr Early Dismissal

Hermann Public Schools | CLOSED

Holy Cross Catholic School Cuba | CLOSED

Holy Rosary Warrenton | CLOSING AT 12:00 PM

Immanuel Lutheran School Olivette | CLOSING AT 11:30 AM

Immanuel Lutheran in Rosebud | CLOSED

Incarnate Word – Chesterfield | CLOSING AT 1:00 PM

Iron County C 4 | CLOSED

Kingston K 14 | CLOSED

Kirkwood School District | CLOSING 2 HRS EARLY

Ladue Schools | Early Dismissal

Liberty Christian Wright City | Early Dismissal

Living Water Academy | CLOSING AT 11:30 AM

Living Word Christian School | Dismissing Early

Logos School | CLOSING AT 1:30 PM

Lonedell R 14 | CLOSED

Lutheran H.S. – North | CLOSING AT 12:00 PM

Lutheran HS in St. Charles Co. | CLOSING AT 12:25 PM

MICDS | CLOSING AT 1:00 PM

Mapaville State School | CLOSED

Meramec Valley R 3 | CLOSED

Messiah Lutheran School Weldon Spring | CLOSING AT 1:15 PM

Miriam School | CLOSING AT 2:00 PM

Nerinx Hall High School | CLOSING AT 12:00 PM

New Day in Hillsboro | CLOSED

New Haven School District | CLOSED

New Life Christian School Bridgeton | CLOSING AT 2:00 PM

North County Christian School | CLOSING AT 1:00 PM

North St. Francois Co. R 1 | CLOSED

North Technical – SSD | CLOSING AT Noon

Northwest R 1 Schools | 2 hours early

OakHaven Montessori | CLOSING AT 11:30 AM

Orchard Farm School District | OPEN

Our Lady Queen of Peace House Springs | CLOSING AT 11:30am

Our Lady of the Pillar School | CLOSING AT 12:00 PM

Ozark Hills State School | CLOSED

Patterson School No.3 | CLOSING AT 4:00 PM

Patterson School No.4 | CLOSING AT 4:00 PM

Pattonville School District | Early Dismissal

Perry County Dist. 32 | CLOSED

Phelps Co. R 3 Schools | CLOSED

Potosi R 3 School District | CLOSED

Premier Charter School | CLOSING AT 2:00 PM

Richwoods R 7 | CLOSED

Riverbend Head Start | Early Dismissal

SIUE Head Start/Early Head Start SIUE ESTL Charter HS Closed | CLOSING AT 1:00 PM

Silex R 1 Schools | 1:00 Early Dismissal

South Technical – SSD | CLOSING AT Noon

Special School Dist. Schools | CLOSING 2 hrs early

St. Agnes School | CLOSED

St. Alphonsus in Silex | CLOSING AT 12:00 PM

St. Anthony School Sullivan | CLOSED

St. Charles City Schools | Early Dismissal

St. Clair R 13 | CLOSED

St. Joachim School Old Mines | CLOSED

St. John Baptist in Villa Ridge | CLOSED

St. Joseph School — Zell | CLOSING AT 12:00 PM

St. Joseph in Cottleville | Noon Dismissal

St. Louis University High School | CLOSING AT 12:15 PM

St. Marks Mini School Florissant | CLOSING AT 1:00 PM

St. Paul Lutheran School Farmington | CLOSING AT 11:30 AM

St. Pius X High School | Early Dismissal

St. Theodore in Wentzville | CLOSING AT 12:00 PM

Ste. Genevieve Co. R 2 | CLOSED

Steelville MO R 3 | CLOSED

Strain Japan R 16 | CLOSED

Sts. Joachim and Ann School St. Charles | CLOSING AT 1:00 PM

Sullivan School District | CLOSED

The Collaborative School | CLOSING AT 10:10 AM

Troy R 3 Schools | Early Dismissal

Twin Oaks Christian School | CLOSING AT 1:30 PM

Union R 11 Schools | CLOSED

University City School District | CLOSING 2 HRS EARLY

University of Missouri Columbia | CLOSING AT 1:00 PM

Valley R 6 | CLOSED FRIDAY

Washington Co. Handicapped Center | CLOSED

Washington Public Schools | CLOSED

Wentzville R 4 Schools | Early Dismissal

West St. Francois County | CLOSED

Westminster Christian Academy | CLOSING AT 1:00 PM

Windsor C 1 | CLOSING AT 11:30 AM

Winfield R 4 | CLOSING 2 HRS EARLY