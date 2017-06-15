Dr. Joel Salinas – new book “MIRROR TOUCH”

Dr. Joel Salinas is an American neurologist, writer, and researcher, who is currently an Instructor of Neurology at Harvard Medical School. He practices general neurology, with subspecialty in behavioral neurology and neuropsychiatry, at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts. He is also a clinician-scientist at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and the Framingham Study at the Boston University School of Medicine.

The subject of his 2017 book, Mirror Touch: Notes from a Doctor Who Can Feel Your Pain is a collection of patient case histories and his personal experience with multiple forms of synesthesia, including mirror-touch synesthesia