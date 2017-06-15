Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Mailing List ButtonSign up for our Mailing List!

Home Banner 2

You are here: Home \ Jon Grayson \ Dr. Joel Salinas – new book “MIRROR TOUCH”

Dr. Joel Salinas – new book “MIRROR TOUCH”

Jon Grayson

Dr. Joel Salinas – new book “MIRROR TOUCH”

Dr. Joel Salinas is an American neurologist, writer, and researcher, who is currently an Instructor of Neurology at Harvard Medical School. He practices general neurology, with subspecialty in behavioral neurology and neuropsychiatry, at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts. He is also a clinician-scientist at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and the Framingham Study […]

Written by:
2017/06/15 11:03 AM

Dr. Joel Salinas is an American neurologist, writer, and researcher, who is currently an Instructor of Neurology at Harvard Medical School. He practices general neurology, with subspecialty in behavioral neurology and neuropsychiatry, at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts. He is also a clinician-scientist at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and the Framingham Study at the Boston University School of Medicine.

The subject of his 2017 book, Mirror Touch: Notes from a Doctor Who Can Feel Your Pain is a collection of patient case histories and his personal experience with multiple forms of synesthesia, including mirror-touch synesthesia

mghdoc

Tagged: , , ,
Share:
  • googleplus
  • linkedin
  • tumblr
  • rss
  • pinterest
  • mail

By News

Related posts

Support KTRS Sponsors

KTRS On Facebook

KTRS On Twitter

Error, no group ID set! Check your syntax!