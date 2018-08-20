MO (KTRS) Missouri drought has Governor Mike Parson working with other government agencies to strategize plans to get farmers water and hay for livestock.

A reported 98 percent of Missourians are affected by this year’s drought despite recent rain. Parson said he is proud of all the departments involved and the work they are doing to assist farmers.

“We have had numerous stories about farmers selling off livestock, bailing corn way early and needing assistance getting water.” -Parson

Parson signed an Executive Order in July to help the 47 counties hit by the debilitating drought.

Several agencies assembled and held a press conference today via Facebook about their relief plan. Parson said water hauling access from conversation and state parks is underway. There is also a haying lottery in effect.

Parson mentioned the high morale of Missouri farmers he met at this year’s Missouri State Fair. He ensured his office, along with other state agencies, will remain on the front lines with Missouri farmers.

For assistance or more information you can go to DNR website