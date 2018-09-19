The U.S. attorney’s office in southern Illinois said Tuesday that Melissa Scanlan used hard-to-access parts of the internet known as the dark web to distribute the misbranded fentanyl starting in 2016. Some pills ended up in southern Illinois.

If convicted of the charges as they stand now, she could face a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.

A judge at a detention hearing in California on Monday ordered Scanlan held at least until she is taken to Illinois. The court docket in southern Illinois didn’t yet identify any defense attorneys.