Chesterfield, MO (KTRS) One person is dead after a fiery accident involving two tractor trailers in Chesterfield.

Authorities say around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, one tractor trailer was stalled on the shoulder along eastbound 64 near Boone’s Crossing. That’s when another tractor trailer collided into the stalled semi. The eastbound lanes remain closed. Only one westbound lane is getting through.

Police say it’s going to be several hours before the accident is cleared. Motorists are advised to use another route.