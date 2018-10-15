St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Edward Jones representatives are on a transcontinental walk to fight Alzheimer’s disease. The 3,100 mile relay-style journey began on July 9th in San Diego, California, and on August 27th in St. Augustine, Florida. The two teams are set to meet in St. Louis later this month.

General Partner John Beuerlein explained, “Less than 5 months ago, the National Institute of Health was only committing $450 million to the research budget for Alzheimer’s research. Because of the campaign to raise awareness across the country and eliminate the stigma that’s associated with this disease, National Institute of Health funding reached $2.3 Billion this year.”

