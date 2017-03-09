Edward Jones Once Again Tops Fortune Magazine’s 100 Best Companies To Work For List

St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A St. Louis-based financial firm is once again being recognized. It was announced on Thursday that Edward Jones has been ranked at number 5 on Fortune Magazine’s 2017 100 Best Companies to Work For list. The ranking is based on employee ratings of their workplace culture, including the level of […]

St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A St. Louis-based financial firm is once again being recognized.

It was announced on Thursday that Edward Jones has been ranked at number 5 on Fortune Magazine’s 2017 100 Best Companies to Work For list. The ranking is based on employee ratings of their workplace culture, including the level of trust they feel towards their leaders, the pride they take in their jobs and the camaraderie they have with their colleagues.

“Our work matters, and we take pride in knowing that we make a significant, positive difference to our clients and to the communities where we live and work,” said Edward Jones Managing Partner Jim Weddle. “As a growing firm, we are proud to have created a rewarding career destination that sets us apart within our industry.Congratulations and thank you to all 41,000 associates in our branches and in our headquarters.Every day they demonstrate our values and our culture in action.”

“These leading companies are at the vanguard of a new business frontier, where organizations know they have to develop the full human potential of all their employees. They are working to build Great Places to Work For All, which are better for business, better for people and better for the world.” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work.

This year marks Edward Jones’ 18th appearance on the list.