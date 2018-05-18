Riverview, MO (KTRS) An elderly man is hospitalized after being rescued overnight from his burning north county home.

Firefighters were called to the fire at a home on Longridge Drive in Riverview at just after midnight Friday. Authorities say the elderly man was trapped in a back bedroom when firefighters arrived. Two firefighters went in and rescued him.

The elderly man suffered smoke inhalation. A firefighter was also injured and taken to an area hospital. There’s no word on their conditions.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.