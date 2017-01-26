Electrical Problem Believed To Have Caused Fire At Giovanni’s

St. Louis, MO (KTRS) An electrical problem is believed to have caused the fire at a popular restaurant on the Hill.

That’s according to fire investigators who say its suspected that the fire Wednesday afternoon at Giovanni’s may have started in the wiring. St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson says the fire burned through the roof, causing extensive damage to the second floor.

Owner Carmelo Gabriele and seven others were inside at the time, but no one was hurt. Jenkerson says two of those who were inside were electricians who had been making repairs.

Gabriele says the goal is to reopen the restaurant in a couple of months.