St. Louis, MO (KTRS) The St. Louis Zoo is home to a critically-endangered mongoose lemur baby named Princess Buttercup, and Thursday she made her public debut.

When asked about Thursday’s visitors, Victor Alm, Zoological Manager of the Primate Unit stated, “They’ve been very excited, I mean, how can you not be excited about a story like this? You know, it’s a really successful outcome. A lot of hard work and dedication from staff here in the primate unit and other parts of the zoo to this very successful, happy, thriving baby.”

Parents Dahlia and Snuffy were seen snuggling up with Princess Buttercup – taking a family nap.

The birth is part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Mongoose-Lemur Species Survival Plan, a program to manage a genetically healthy population of mongoose lemurs in North American Zoos.