Troy, MO (KTRS) An Endangered Person Advisory is in effect for a missing Troy, Missouri woman.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, 52-year-old Stephani Johnston is described as a white female, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 171 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen driving a Silver 2008 GMC Yukon Denali XL bearing Missouri license plate number MP6S3H heading southbound on North Lincoln Drive in Troy, Missouri.

Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 636-528-8546, x3233.