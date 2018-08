ST. LOUIS (KTRS) St. Louis County Police have issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a Florissant man who left his home Monday morning to walk to St. Louis and has not been seen since.

The man’s identified as 55-year-old Roy Charles Jones of the 100-block of Carytown Lane in Florissant. He has medical issues that require medication. Police found his wallet on 11th Street in downtown St. Louis.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call St. Louis County Police at (314) 889-2341.