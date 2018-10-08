St. Louis County, MO (KTRS) An Endangered Person Advisory is in effect for a missing toddler.

Police say the parents of 3-year-old Shamond Evans dropped off their son to his babysitter in the parking lot of a Shell Gas Station on Lucas and Hunt in north county around 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The babysitter, who is identified as 57-year-old , was supposed to return Shamond to his parents at 5:30 p.m., but never showed up.

Shamond is described as black, weighing approximately 80 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a light blue Tommy Hilfiger shirt, red pants, and black shoes.

Jacob is described as white, 6 feet tall, 214 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Jacob’s vehicle is described as a red 2007 Chevrolet Silverado bearing Missouri license plates 1RB301. It was believed to be en route to Jacob’s home at 47 Connie Dr. in St. Charles.

Anyone with any information related should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.