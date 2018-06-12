Frontenac, MO (KTRS) An Endangered Person Advisory is in effect for a missing disabled man.

Police say 21-year-old Hayden Clarke was supposed to return to his residence in Frontenac at 5 p.m. Monday. Clarke is confined to a wheelchair and is believed to be with his caregiver, 43-year-old Teresa Bronner. Police say his cellphone has pinged in areas of the city that he does not frequent.

Clarke, is described as white, 5 feet, six inches in height, weighing 175 pounds, with blonde hair, green eyes, and a light complexion. He was last seen wearing a T-shirt, blue jean shorts, and black shoes.

Bronner is described as a black female, 5 feet 4 inches in height, weighing 175 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and medium complexion.

Clarke and Bronner may be traveling in a silver 2016 Honda Odyssey, bearing Missouri, DA1N8Z last seen unknown direction from Conwyck Lane.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Frontenac Police at (314) 994-9300 or 9-1-1.