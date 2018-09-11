Ferguson, MO (KTRS) An Endangered Silver Advisory is in effect for an elderly man who went missing in Ferguson.

Police say 86-year-old Edmond McDavid at the Ferguson Schnucks with his family Monday afternoon. He went to use the grocery store’s restroom and never returned to his family. McDavid suffers from Alzheimer’s.

McDavid is described as black,, 5’05” in height, 135 lbs, bald, with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray cap, a brown/black/burgundy long sleeved striped shirt, a gray and black windbreaker jacket, black pants, and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with any information should call Ferguson Police at

314-522-3100.

