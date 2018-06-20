Wood River, IL (KTRS) Police report on Wednesday morning that 80-year-old James Crews has been found safe.

Earlier Story:

Wood River, IL (KTRS) An Endangered Person Advisory is in effect for a missing elderly man from the metro-east.

Police say 80-year-old James Crews of Wood River hasn’t been seen since around 9 p.m. Tuesday. He has a cognitive impairment.

Crews is described as a white male, who is 5 foot 5 and weighs 150 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes. He was driving a white Ford F150 with Illinois License plate, 1 4 6 5 H P. He is possibly en route to Indiana.

Anyone with any information should contact Wood River Police at 618-251-3114.

