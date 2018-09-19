Ferguson, MO (KTRS) An Endangered Person Advisory is in effect for a missing Ferguson man.

Police say 20-year-old Ryan Becker, who is mentally disabled, was last seen walking down an alley in the area of Walnut Grove Elementary School around 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Ryan is described as white, weighing 165 pounds, with brown hair brown eyes, with glasses. He was last seen wearing a blue and gray t-shirt with a circle on it and black and white basketball shorts.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Ferguson Police at at 314-522-3100.