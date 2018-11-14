Ferguson, MO (KTRS) An Endangered Person Advisory is in effect for a missing Ferguson teenager.

Police say 17-year-old Dalea Birchfield hasn’t been seen by her family since Monday night. It’s believed that she went to school on Tuesday and attended an after school activity. Police say Dalea suffers from ADHD, Reattachment Disorder, and is easily coerced.

Delea is described as black, 5 feet 5 inches in height, weighing 115 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and a dark complexion. She also has a birthmark on her left chin.

Anyone with any information should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100.