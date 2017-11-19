Florissant, MO (KTRS) An Endangered Person Advisory is in effect for a missing Florissant man.

Thirty-two-year-old Cody Britton hasn’t been seen since just before 9 p.m. Sunday. Police say Britton is under the influence of methamphetamines and made suicidal statements to family members.

Britton is a white male, 5 feet 6 inches in heights, 170 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and a light complexion. Britton was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and khaki work pants.

Anyone with any information should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.