Silex, MO (KTRS) An Endangered Person Advisory is in effect for a missing Lincoln County teen.

Police say 16-year-old Ryann Marie Stroup hasn’t been seen since late Monday night. Stroup has a medical condition that requires daily attention and she does not have the necessary medical equipment with her. Police say she may be with 24-year-old Cody Ray Parton.

Stroup, is described as white, 5’03”, weighing 125 lbs, with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue skinny jeans, and carrying a red backpack.

Parton is described as white, 6’0″, weighing 220 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

They made be traveling in a blue 2009 Honda Civic bearing Missouri plates, CN8G2L

Anyone with any information should call 9-1-1 or the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department at

636-528-6100.