Troy, MO (KTRS) An Endangered Person Advisory is in effect for a missing Lincoln County woman.

Police say 52-year-old Bonnie Brais hasn’t been seen since Wednesday afternoon. According to the investigation, Brais has a history of mental health issues and has made suicidal statements in the past, including the day she was last seen.

Brais is described as white, 5 feet tall, 97 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

Brais may be driving a red 1999 Ford Taurus bearing Missouri, HJ2W2G. She was last seen in an unknown direction of travel from 151 Shawn Court, Troy, MO.

Anyone with any information should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 636-528-6100.