St. Louis County, MO (KTRS) An Endangered Person Advisory is in effect for a missing north county man.

Police say 26-year-old Samuel Jackson walked away from his residence sometime between midnight and 10:30 AM Wednesday after becoming upset. Jackson has mental issues and is in need of his medications.

Jackson is described as black, 5’10” in height, weighing 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information should call St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210.