St. Louis, MO (KTRS) An endangered person advisory is in effect for a missing St. Louis County girl. According to the St. Louis County Police Department, 13-year-old Jashari Y. Johnson is missing after an incident that occurred in the 1800 Block of El Sabado Drive Sunday night. Johnson is African-American, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She left a note indicating that she was contemplating suicide. If you have any information, please contact county police or dial 911.